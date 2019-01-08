Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Janelle Griffith

A Facebook page that sought to discredit women who accused R. Kelly of abuse has been pulled for violating the social media network's terms of service.

The page, "Surviving Lies," used an image of Pinocchio as its profile photo. Facebook removed it Monday after posts appeared attacking at least two of Kelly's accusers who took part in a docuseries "Surviving R. Kelly" that aired late last week.

One post read: “Why are these facts regarding #RKellys accusers being ignored? You be the judge!”

The six-part Lifetime documentary included testimony from women who accuse Kelly of mental, physical and sexual abuse, as well as interviews with associates and relatives of the singer. It aired from Thursday to Saturday.

Kelly, 51, has repeatedly denied the allegations against him.

The Facebook page had more than 5,000 followers as of early Monday afternoon and had images and screenshots of alleged text messages between Kelly and some of his accusers, according to FastCompany.

A Facebook representative said the page was removed because it violated the company's community standards.

“We do not tolerate bullying or sharing other’s private contact information and take action on content that violates our policies as soon as we’re aware," the representative said in a statement.

Representatives for Kelly declined to comment to NBC News about the docuseries or the "Surviving Lies" Facebook page.