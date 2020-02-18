Failed building demolition creates the 'leaning tower of Dallas'

300 pounds of dynamite couldn't topple the concrete and steel core of the former Affiliated Computer Services tower.

Dallas now has its own version of one of the world's most recognizable landmarks

Feb. 17, 202001:05

By Tim Stelloh and Morgan Chesky

The building was supposed to come down Sunday morning, but a failed demolition left it with a distinctive tilt — and nickname: "the leaning tower of Dallas."

The implosion by Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition was part of The Central, a 27-acre, $2.5 billion development project that will bring an office building, a hotel, eateries and other amenities to an area just north of downtown Dallas, The Dallas Morning News reported.

But nearly 300 pounds of dynamite wasn't enough to topple the old building on the development site, said Steve Pettigrew, president of Pettigrew Inc., a company involved in the demolition.

Pettigrew blamed timing, saying the building, which has a concrete and steel core, "undressed itself" too quickly during the implosion, Pettigrew said.

"The skirt came off the core," he said.

The middle core of the former Affiliated Computer Services tower remained standing with a bit of a lean Sunday night, Feb. 16, 2020, after an implosion didn't go as planned.NBC DFW

What was left is 35 feet shorter and listing at 15 degrees, Pettigrew said. The remaining structure — which a Lloyd D. Nabors spokesperson said is "safely contained" within the job site — will be demolished later with a crane and a wrecking ball, Pettigrew said.

In the meantime, a slew of comical photos showed people in the distance pretending to lift up — or push over — the leaning tower.

One photographer, Lauren Armstrong, said that she'd never been to the Leaning Tower of Pisa but that now she wasn't sure she needed to.

"Here it is," she said. "Dallas brings the leaning tower to Texas."

Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition will bring down what remains of the 11-story building later this week, the company told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

