Fake California doctor accused of targeting Spanish women, performing unlicensed Botox and fillers

A California man who prosecutors say faked being a doctor allegedly targeted Spanish-speaking women and performed unlicensed medical procedures on them.

Elias Renteria Segoviano, 61, of Brea, was charged with multiple felonies for impersonating a doctor and performing procedures including Botox injections, lip and face fillers, and thread-lift procedures, the Office of the Orange County District Attorney said in a press release.

District Attorney Todd Spitzer said Segoviano "is accused of targeting Spanish-speaking women to perform the unlicensed procedures."

Segoviano is alleged to have run his bogus medical practice out of several business locations since 2019 including Botox in Anaheim, according to the press release. He was arrested at the Anaheim location on July 19.

Other locations included Botox in Anaheim- Health and Beauty, Neurotoxina Botulinica- Massage Service, Threads in Anaheim, Threads La Habra, Botox La Habra, and OC Threads, Botox & Fillers, the press release stated.

The district attorney's office said Segoviano used social media, including Facebook and TikTok, to advertise his services and used numerous aliases including "Dr. Elias" and "Dr. Elias Renteria M.D."

Spitzer's office said Segoviano allegedly performed the procedures with "potentially counterfeit Botox, fillers, anesthetics, and other medical drugs that placed the public at extreme risk." Victims are encouraged to come forward.

"Medical professionals are highly trained and highly regulated for a reason," said Spitzer said in a statement. "These women trusted this individual to have the training and the expertise required to perform these medical procedures, and instead they unknowingly put their very lives in the hands of someone who had no idea what they were doing."

Segoviano was charged with one felony count of the unauthorized practice of medicine, one felony count of false indication of a medical license, and one felony count of perjury.

Additional charges include misdemeanor counts of misrepresenting himself as a medical practitioner and misrepresentation of his qualifications.

Segoviano pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday and is being held on $1 million bail. If convicted on all counts, he faces a maximum sentence of five years and four months in state prison.

An attorney for Segoviano could not be immediately reached on Friday.