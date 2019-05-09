Breaking News Emails
A woman who was once a figure in New York's social scene by pretending to be a German heiress and swindling her friends and businesses out of tens of thousands of dollars was sentenced Thursday to at least 4 years in prison.
Anna Sorokin, who used the name Anna Delvey for her ruse, was found guilty last month by a Manhattan jury on four counts of theft services, three counts of grand larceny and one count of attempted grand larceny. She was also charged with grand larceny and attempted grand larceny but was acquitted of those charges, according to the Associate Press.
On Thursday, a judge sentenced her to four to 12 years in prison, the Associated Press reports.
Prosecutors said Sorokin convinced friends and businesses to give her money to fund her lavish lifestyle by falsely claiming she had a fortune of more than $60 million overseas.
In one instance, she promised a friend an all-expense paid trip to Morocco but left her pal with the $62,000 bill, prosecutors alleged.
Another time, Sorokin persuaded a bank to lend her $100,000, which she never paid back. Sorokin, who faces deportation back to Germany because authorities said she overstayed her visa, was also accused of forging financial documents in an attempt to get a $22 million loan for a private arts club she wanted to open.
Her attorney, Todd Spodek, previously said she planned repay her debts but was merely "buying time."