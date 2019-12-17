Falling "debris" from a New York City building struck and killed a 60-year-old woman on Tuesday, in a freak accident that officials called a "tragedy."
The woman was found in front of 152 W. 49th St. in Midtown Manhattan when police received a 911 call at about 10:47 a.m., authorities said.
The woman had been "fatally struck by a falling debris," the city's Department of Buildings said in a statement.
"Upon arrival, responding officers discovered an unconscious and unresponsive 60-year-old female on the sidewalk with trauma to the head," according to an NYPD statement. "EMS also responded to the scene and pronounced her deceased."
Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics
The woman was not immediately identified.
"This is a tragedy, and the family and friends of the victim are in our thoughts," the New York City Department of Buildings said.
"No pedestrian should be at risk from dangerous façade conditions. Department of Buildings Engineers are on the scene to perform a full structural stability inspection of the building to ensure all New Yorkers are safe, and conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of this tragic incident.”