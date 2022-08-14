False reports of active shooter at Las Vegas airport lead to delays

A person is in custody after causing a disturbance at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on Sunday morning, sparking panic among travelers, false reports of an active shooter and ongoing delays and cancellations, according to airport officials and Las Vegas police.

The panic was sparked by what an airport spokesperson called a "loud noise" that created a "security incident."

Las Vegas police said on Twitter that the disturbance was believed to have been caused by an "unruly subject" who has since been taken into custody.

Videos posted to social media show passengers running through the airport and screaming.

A spokesperson for the airport said the panic among travelers led some to rush through security checkpoints without being screened. Those passengers then had to return to those checkpoints to be re-screened, leading to delays.

In a tweet Sunday afternoon, an airport spokesperson said delays were expected to continue and cancellations were possible, and urged passengers to check the status of their flight with the airline before going to the airport.

The airport had 52 cancelled flights and 210 delays as of Sunday afternoon, according to the flight tracking platform FlightAware.