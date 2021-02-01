A San Francisco private investigator who worked for the Black Panthers, Bill Clinton and other well-known figures is on life support after he was badly injured during an attempted robbery, his family and authorities said Sunday.

Jack Palladino, 76, fell on the pavement and suffered a life-threatening head injury after someone jumped from a car and tried to steal his camera Thursday afternoon, the San Francisco Chronicle reported, citing police, witnesses and Palladino’s stepson, Nick Chapman.

A grandchild, Ash Ivanov, confirmed on Sunday that the attempted robbery occurred in the city’s Haight-Ashbury district, where Palladino lives. The Chronicle reported that he is not expected to survive.

The San Francisco Police Department said in a statement that two suspects, Lawrence Thomas, 24, and Tyjone Flournoy, 23, were arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery, aggravated kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and other crimes.

It wasn’t immediately clear if they have lawyers.

The Associated Press reported that Palladino’s career began in the 1970s after he graduated from the University of California Berkeley and was hired by the family of newspaper heiress Patty Hearst to investigate her kidnapping by militant leftists.

He later worked for Black Panther leader Huey Newton, Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign and Courtney Love, the AP reported. The Chronicle reported that Harvey Weinstein also hired Palladino to try and quell allegations of sexual misconduct.