More outraged families say loved ones were wrongly buried in a Mississippi pauper’s field

For families of missing people, the search can feel endless.

Sarah Bushnell Harrell said she waited four years to learn what happened to her father.

Mark Nelson Bushnell’s alcoholism alienated much of his family and led to his becoming homeless in Jackson. But Bushnell Harrell, who lives in South Carolina, tried to stay in touch with him every couple of months, mainly through his case workers. He also listed her as his contact whenever he ended up in the hospital, she said.

On Sept. 21, 2019, Bushnell Harrell’s wedding day, she got a call from a case worker who asked if she had time to talk to her father. She told the case worker it wasn’t a good time. She asked that her father call again the following week. She assumed he would.

“That moment is one I will regret for the rest of my life,” Bushnell Harrell said.

Months passed. Covid hit. Her father didn’t call. Bushnell Harrell said she considered reporting him missing to police, but other relatives talked her out of it. Instead, she and her husband searched for him every time she visited Jackson to see family. She drove around areas where homeless people lived and showed his picture to anyone who would look. She called hospitals, jails and police departments.

Mark Nelson Bushnell and his daughter, Sarah Bushnell Harrell. Courtesy Sarah Bushnell Harrell

It didn’t cross her mind to call the Hinds County coroner’s office. “I guess I had just been living in denial or not wanting to believe that was even an option,” Bushnell Harrell said. “I truly believed that if he was dead someone would call me and let me know.”

In late December, Bushnell Harrell read two news articles: one by WLBT, the Jackson NBC affiliate, and one by NBC News. Both included searchable lists of people buried in Hinds County’s pauper’s field. On the lists, she found her father. He died at 57 on Jan. 6, 2020, and was buried three months later.

“It was just shell shock,” Bushnell Harrell recalled. “My biggest fear had come true, and it had happened years ago and I never knew.”

She said she called and emailed the coroner’s office in late December and into January but did not get a reply. She said she reached out to the county and the Jackson Police Department and was told to contact the coroner’s office.

In late January, she said she finally got a call from the deputy coroner who had handled her father’s death. She said he told her that her father had been struck by an 18-wheel truck in Jackson, a detail that was later confirmed in his death certificate. The deputy said he found medical records that indicated Bushnell had two daughters, one of whom lived in South Carolina, Bushnell Harrell said. She said she asked the deputy why her family wasn’t notified, and the deputy said that was the police’s responsibility. He said the police had technology to help locate families that the coroner’s office lacked. He apologized repeatedly, she added.

Bushnell Harrell said she has received her father’s death certificate but not the police’s accident report.

The coroner’s office has not responded to NBC News requests for records on the case. Jackson police have not provided any reports related to the fatal collision.

Bushnell’s family believes that investigators didn’t try hard enough.

“I think they saw him, he’s homeless, they thought nobody cared, and they didn’t care,” said Page Benge, Bushnell’s ex-wife. “He got no human respect. He got nothing.”

Bushnell Harrell wants to have her father’s body exhumed from the pauper’s grave and have him buried properly in Louisiana, where he is from. But first she is going to have to pay Hinds County $300 to get his body.

“It’s just really upsetting to think I have to pay them to correct a job they didn’t do in the first place,” she said.