Family of Black teen shot after ringing wrong doorbell retains civil rights lawyers

The family of a Black teenager shot after he rang the wrong doorbell last week, apparently mistaking the residence for one a block over, has hired a pair of nationally prominent civil rights lawyers.

Lee Merritt and Benjamin Crump on Sunday announced that they were taking the case and promptly criticized authorities in Kansas City, Missouri, for releasing the shooter, who they said is a white man.

The 16-year-old, whose name was not released by authorities, was said to be stable at a hospital after he was shot Thursday just before 10 p.m., according to police and the lawyers.

"There can be no excuse for the release of this armed and dangerous suspect," Merritt and Lee said in a joint statement.

The Kansas City Police Department said the child mistook a residence in the 1100 block of Northeast 115th Street for the location of his siblings, who were at a home in the 1100 block of Northeast 115th Terrace, according to NBC affiliate KSHB of Kansas City.

The location of the shooting was targeted by demonstrators Sunday as word of the shooting started to reach a national audience via social media.

Journalist and justice reform advocate Shaun King, posting on Instagram, said he has taken up the victim's cause.

"This is NOT a stand your ground case," King said of the genre of law that allows a self-defense argument in cases where shooters are defending lives and property.

Missouri's stand your ground law says a would-be shooter defending life or property does not have to retreat before taking violent action.

On Sunday afternoon, Kansas City Police Department Chief Stacey Graves explained why the shooter was released, and vowed to investigate the violence thoroughly.

The resident, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody after the shooting and held for 24 hours, the maximum for a suspect in a felony until charges are filed.

A firearm was taken as evidence, Graves said.

She said a vast majority of felony suspects are released after 24 hours, but many are rearrested once enough evidence is gathered to trigger charges.

In this case, the chief said that detectives, working "as expeditiously and as thoroughly as we can," will work to build a solid foundation for prosecution.

"As soon as the case is complete, it will be presented to the Clay County prosecutor for their review," the chief said.

She also said she's been in touch with the teen's family and is listening to the concerns of the Black community.