Family on California vacation involved in crash that left 4 dead, 6 injured

A family visiting from Mexico was involved in a head-on collision on a California highway that left four people dead and six others injured, police said.

Two vehicles, which appeared to be a large SUV and a mid-sized sedan, crashed on Highway 12 in Rio Vista shortly after 8 p.m., Solano County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Rex Hawkins told NBC News.

There were fatalities in both vehicles involved in the crash, he said.

The four people who died were pronounced dead at the scene scene, while all six of those injured were taken to hospitals, the Rio Vista Fire Department, which responded to the incident, said in a statement.

While authorities have not released the names and ages of those killed or the conditions of most of those injured, Rio Vista Police Chief Jon Mazer told NBC Bay Area that one person was doing "reasonably well."

Rio Vista is more than 50 miles northeast of Oakland.

“Just speaking from the one person at the hospital, I do know they were on a family vacation up from Mexico,” he said. “The other car, I would say they are young people. I don’t know their ages, but I would estimate we’re looking at young 20s.”

The fire department warned that traffic in the area would be impacted by the crash investigation.

It also said that its service for non-emergency calls could potentially be slightly delayed due to efforts to assist with the transport of patients to hospitals.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.