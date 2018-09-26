Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Family of Dallas police shooting victim Botham Jean will sue

The victim's family will name Amber Guyger and the city of Dallas as defendants in the lawsuit.
by Associated Press /
Image: Funeral Held For Botham Shem Jean, Who Was Killed By Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger When She Entered Wrong Apartment
Sammie L. Berry, alongside the Jean family, invites questions after making a statement at the press conference following the funeral service for Botham Shem Jean at Greenville Avenue Church of Christ on Sept. 13, 2018 in Richardson, Texas.Stewart F. House / Getty Images

DALLAS — The family of a 26-year-old black man who authorities say was fatally shot by a white Dallas police officer after she mistook his apartment for her own intends to file a federal lawsuit claiming excessive use of force.

Attorney Lee Merritt said Wednesday that Botham Jean's family will name Amber Guyger and the city of Dallas as defendants in the lawsuit.

Merritt didn't say when the lawsuit will be filed.

Guyger told investigators she had just ended her shift on Sept. 6 when she returned to her apartment complex, but she went to the wrong unit.

The door was ajar and swung open to reveal a figure in the dark apartment. Investigators say Guyger drew her service weapon moments later and fired twice, striking Jean.

Guyger was fired Monday.

