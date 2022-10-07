Family dogs kill toddler and baby, injure mother in Tennessee

Two young Tennessee children died Wednesday after being attacked by two family dogs, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

Their mother was also injured in the attack north of Memphis around 3:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

The children who were attacked, a 2-year-old girl, and a 5-month-old boy, were pronounced dead at the scene, it said.

The sheriff’s office said Thursday that the condition of the children’s mother has been upgraded, and that she is now stable. Officials earlier described her as being in critical condition.

The two pit bulls responsible were euthanized Thursday by Memphis Animal Services, the sheriff’s office tweeted.

The names of the two children and their mother have not been released.

"This is still under active investigation," sheriff's office spokesperson John Morris said Thursday.