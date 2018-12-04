Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Minyvonne Burke and Didi Martinez

A 32-year-old man who was staying in the same Airbnb as missing Florida woman Carla Stefaniak has been arrested, authorities said Tuesday.

Stefaniak's brother and father meanwhile were in Costa Rica to identify whether a body found near the woman’s Airbnb is hers.

The man was taken into custody around 11 p.m. Monday after investigators said his story “demonstrated a lot of inconsistency” and did not match up with security footage.

Stefaniak, of Hallandale Beach in Broward County, has not been heard from since Nov. 27, the day before she was to return home after celebrating her 36th birthday on the trip with her sister-in-law.

Stefaniak's father arrived in Costa Rica late Monday night and initially tried to view the body earlier Tuesday but was told he could not see it yet, according to family spokesperson Bugra Demirel.

Investigators using cadaver dogs found a body Monday partially buried in plastic bags near the Airbnb where Stefaniak stayed. The body is as yet unidentified but authorities said Monday it appeared to be that of a woman.

She had dropped off her sister-in-law at an airport in San Jose earlier in the day and toured the city with an Uber driver on Nov. 27, She then returned to her rental and texted a friend via WhatsApp that it was raining and the power in the Airbnb went out.

Carla Stefaniak Courtesy Mario Caicedo

"Super sketchy," she wrote in the message.

During a FaceTime call with a friend a little later, Stefaniak said she was thirsty and was thinking about asking security guards at the Airbnb to buy her some water since it was still storming. Stefaniak last used her phone around 9 p.m. when it died.

Her brother, Mario Caicedo, said Sunday in an interview that he thought "somebody kidnapped or abducted” his sister.

The family spokesman told NBC News on Tuesday that they are upset with Costa Rican authorities, feeling they "really dropped the ball on this." According to Demirel, the family asked investigators days ago if they searched the property, but "they did not take it serious."

Organismo de Investigación Judicial, a Costa Rican law enforcement agency investigating the disappearance, did not immediately return NBC’s request for comment.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.