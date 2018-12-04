Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Minyvonne Burke and Didi Martinez

A 32-year-old security guard at the Airbnb complex where missing Florida woman Carla Stefaniak was staying has been arrested, authorities said Tuesday.

Stefaniak's brother and father meanwhile were in Costa Rica to identify whether a body found near the woman’s Airbnb is hers.

Bismarck Espinosa Martinez was taken into custody around 11 p.m. Monday after investigators said his story “demonstrated a lot of inconsistency” and did not match up with security footage.

Walter Espinoza, director general of the investigative agency in the Stefaniak case, said in a recorded statement Tuesday that the suspect was staying in a room next to Stefaniak’s and is connected to the security team.

He said investigators searched the man's room. When they searched Stefaniak’s room, they found blood.

Stefaniak, of Hallandale Beach in Broward County, has not been heard from since Nov. 27, the day before she was to return home after celebrating her 36th birthday on the trip with her sister-in-law.

Investigators using cadaver dogs found a body Monday partially buried in plastic bags near the Airbnb.Espinoza said Tuesday it seems to be Stefaniak's body, but that authorities must still compare fingerprints, which is being coordinated with the FBI.

An autopsy found that the body had stab wounds in the neck and other areas, and injuries consistent with being hit in the head, Espinoza said.

Stefaniak had dropped off her sister-in-law at an airport in San Jose earlier in the day on Nov. 27 and then toured the city with an Uber driver. She returned to her rental and texted a friend via WhatsApp that it was raining and the power in the Airbnb went out.

Carla Stefaniak Courtesy Mario Caicedo

"Super sketchy," she wrote in the message.

During a FaceTime call with a friend a little later, Stefaniak said she was thirsty and was thinking about asking security guards at the Airbnb to buy her some water since it was still storming. Stefaniak last used her phone around 9 p.m., when it died.

Her brother, Mario Caicedo, said Sunday in an interview that he thought "somebody kidnapped or abducted” his sister.

The family spokesman told NBC News on Tuesday that they are upset with Costa Rican authorities, feeling they "really dropped the ball on this." According to Bugra Demirel, the family asked investigators days ago if they searched the Airbnb property, but "they did not take it serious."

NBC News reached out to the investigative agency, Organismo de Investigación Judicial, for comment on the family's claims. The agency responded in an email with a link to the video of its director's recorded statement.