Family of man shot during middle school pickup sues Colorado deputies for wrongful death

The family of a man who was fatally shot last year at a middle school while students were being picked has filed a lawsuit, alleging unlawful use of force by Colorado deputies.

Richard Ward, 32, was with his mother, Kristy Ward Stamp, and her boyfriend Feb. 22, 2022, to pick up his younger brother from Liberty Point International Middle School, according to the federal lawsuit filed in the District Court of Colorado. Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies approached Ward after receiving a report that he had been opening doors of nearby cars in the pickup waiting area, officials have said.

Ward stepped out of his mother's SUV for a "brief walk" and mistook another white SUV for hers and got in the wrong vehicle, the lawsuit said. He apologized to the woman driving after realizing his mistake and returned to his mother's vehicle, the suit states.

A photo of Richard Ward next to his ashes. via KUSA

Minutes later, according to the suit, Deputy Charles McWhorter approached the vehicle to speak with Ward. Footage from McWhorter's bodyworn camera shows him approaching the SUV and greeting Ward, who opened his door to talk to the deputy.

"Wow, calling the cops on me? Just looking for my little brother," Ward said upon seeing McWhorter.

McWhorter asked for the brother's name, and Ward stumbled when providing it, according to the footage. When asked if he forgot who his brother was, Ward's mother interjected that the man has two brothers. Ward said he was just "messing" with the deputy and then asked McWhorter why he was touching his arm.

'Why are you acting like this?'

The lawsuit states that McWhorter put his hand on Ward's elbow. The angle of the footage makes it unclear where McWhorter's hand is, but Ward pulls his arm away and a hand can be seen moving in the edge of the frame.

"Why are you acting likes this?" McWhorter asked, according to the footage.

"I'm a little nervous because I don't like cops," Ward said, adding that he's had prior experience with officers who used force.

Ward and McWhorter then discussed the incident with the other vehicle, according to the footage, and Ward explained that he believed the other vehicle was his mother's.

"I was like, lady I'm sorry. ... That's that," Ward said. "That was what happened."

McWhorter asked if Ward was under the influence, and Ward said no. He asked Ward for identification, and Ward started to pat his pants and reached into his pocket, the video showed.

When asked if he had a weapon, Ward responded that he did not think so but he might have a pocket knife, according to footage from McWhorter's body camera. Ward did not have his pocketknife at the time, the lawsuit said.

"What did you just stick in your mouth?" McWhorter asked before reaching into the backseat and pulling Ward out of the SUV onto the ground.

"It was a pill, let me go," Ward said, according to the video.

Ward's upper body is not in the frame on McWhorter's bodyworn camera footage. Video from a second deputy who responded showed Ward putting a hand to his face but it's unclear what was inside his hand.

The lawsuit says that Ward took prescribed anti-anxiety medication he had in his pocket during the encounter.

A struggle with deputies

Footage from both McWhorter's camera and the second deputy shows a struggle between Ward and the officers. McWhorter's camera appears to be knocked off but audio can be heard of Ward screaming and deputies telling him to stop.

The second deputy's camera appears to show Ward and McWhorter wrestling on the ground but only their legs can be seen. Within 20 seconds, three muffled shots can be heard.

McWhorter then backed away with a firearm in his hand and a deputy says, "shots fired." Ward moves from his side, onto his back.

"Is my son shot?" asked Ward's mother, who was in the front passenger seat,. Her boyfriend, who was in the driver's seat, repeatedly asked whether Ward was shot and if the deputies called 911.

The second deputy informed the couple that more people were on the way. According to the video, McWhorter put on his gloves and lifted Ward's shirt. Ward received medical aid after paramedics arrived about five minutes after he was shot.

When speaking to other law enforcement after the shooting, McWhorter identified himself as the officer who fired, the video showed. He recounted what happened to other sheriff's staff and said that Ward got on top of him at one point.

"So, I'm trying to roll to hold my gun down, and he head butts me in the nose," McWhorter said. "He says something; I couldn't understand what he said. So I'm trying to pull. I finally get it out on fire two rounds into him and then push it off of him."

Ward was shot three times and pronounced dead at the scene, according to his family's lawsuit. His mother was not informed about Ward's death until hours later after she and her boyfriend had been taken into custody and interrogated, the lawsuit alleges.

Deputies cleared in sheriff's investigation

An investigation by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office found that the deputies' actions "comported with and were pursuant to Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office training, policies, customs and practices," the lawsuit said.

The Pueblo County District Attorney's Office said in an October letter that the deputies had reasonable ground to believe their safety was in danger, according to NBC News affiliate KUSA. The letter also said McWhorter told authorities he would have felt vulnerable getting down to assist

Representatives from the Pueblo County District Attorney and Sheriff's Offices did not immediately return a request for comment from NBC News. McWhorter was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.

“My heart is broken. I have no words to explain this to Richard’s little brother,” Ward's mother said in a statement Tuesday. “Our family has been ripped apart.”

The lawsuit alleges Ward's rights were violated under both the federal and Colorado state constitutions through excessive use of force. Ward's family is demanding a jury trial in the case.

“We consider this an extraordinarily compelling case of unjustified police brutality, leading to the death of a young man with devastating consequences for his mother and family,” Killmer said. “The family has asked us to secure justice for Richard, and we intend to do so.”

Darold Kilmer, an attorney representing Ward's family, said Tuesday that the deputies had no basis to believe that Ward committed a crime.

