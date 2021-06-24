Family of Paraguay's first lady among missing after high-rise collapse near Miami Beach

Relatives of the first lady of Paraguay were among the dozens missing Thursday after a high-rise condominium building partially collapsed near Miami Beach, according to South American officials.

More than 50 people were unaccounted for Thursday afternoon after the building collapsed, leaving at least one person dead and 10 others injured, officials said.

Euclides Acevedo, Paraguay’s foreign minister, said in interviews Thursday that members of President Mario Abdo Benítez’s family were among the missing after the building collapsed. They were identified as Sophia López Moreira, the sister of first lady Silvana López Moreira, and her husband Luis Pettengill. Their three children and Lady Luna Villalba, a worker accompanying the family, were also missing, Acevedo said.

Paraguay's first lady, Silvana Lopez Moreira, stands next to her husband, President Mario Abdo Benitez, at the Palacio de Lopez in Asuncion in 2019. Jorge Saenz / AP file

The minister said the consul was “frantically” trying to make contact and authorities were “going through all of Miami’s hospitals.”

