Family separations at border being protested nationwide on Thursday

Thousands of people are expected to join rallies in dozens of cities across the country Thursday calling attention to the plight of children being separated from their parents at the southern border.
Over a dozen states, from California and Texas to Michigan and New York, have planned marches and other demonstrations against “the [Trump] administration's cruel and inhumane treatment of immigrants and asylum seekers,” according to a statement from Families Belong Together, a citizen group opposed to families being separated at the border.
About 60 cities and towns country are expected to participate starting, according to Anna Tarkov, communications director for Families Belong Together.
“As parents, it is unconscionable that the U.S. government is actively tearing apart immigrant families,” organizers of the group said in a statement. “This is violent abuse and as concerned citizens and voters we state, unequivocally, that this is not in line with American values."
The rallies come as NBC News was granted access to a facility in Brownsville, Texas, housing children separated from their parents as well as unaccompanied minors who came to the U.S. alone.
Tarkov said supporters have flooded their inboxes with questions on what they can do to challenge the policy that leads to children being separated from their parents.
“The outrage and the desperation is through the roof,” she said.
Last month, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a “zero tolerance” policy seeking to criminally prosecute people crossing the border illegally, a misdemeanor. When parents are charged they end up in jail, and their children are separated from them and rendered unaccompanied. Sessions has looked to deter migrants from border and has said the administration wants to crack down on potential human trafficking and smuggling.
Many of the rallies were planned for Thursday afternoon, but for those who cannot attend, Tarkov said the group is hosting a virtual event where supporters can sign petitions, contact elected officials and donate to organizations that work to protect children separated from their families by immigration authorities.
St. Louis, Missouri, kicks off its demonstrations at 11 a.m CT (12 p.m. ET), with a march, followed by a rally and a call to action, according to organizers.
Advocacy group the National Domestic Workers Alliance was also supporting the Flag Day rallies.
“The outrage and opposition will only keep growing if the administration continues this cruelty of separating families,” said Jess Morales Rocketto, political director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, in a statement.
This is the second wave of major protests against family separations in cities around the country, after activists rallied on June 1 and filed a complaint accusing the U.S. of violating human rights with Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.
Some of the expected protests on Thursday, as well as the June 1 protests, were being held in front of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices.