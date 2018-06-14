Family separations at border being protested nationwide on Thursday

About 60 cities and towns country are expected to participate starting, according to Anna Tarkov, communications director for Families Belong Together.

“As parents, it is unconscionable that the U.S. government is actively tearing apart immigrant families,” organizers of the group said in a statement. “This is violent abuse and as concerned citizens and voters we state, unequivocally, that this is not in line with American values."

Protesters join together during a rally in front of the Miramar ICE detention facility on the National Day of Action for Children on June 1, 2018 in Miramar, Florida. The day of action was held to ask the Trump administration to keep families together as they seek legal status in the U.S. Joe Raedle / Getty Images file

The rallies come as NBC News was granted access to a facility in Brownsville, Texas, housing children separated from their parents as well as unaccompanied minors who came to the U.S. alone.

Tarkov said supporters have flooded their inboxes with questions on what they can do to challenge the policy that leads to children being separated from their parents.

“The outrage and the desperation is through the roof,” she said.

Last month, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a “zero tolerance” policy seeking to criminally prosecute people crossing the border illegally, a misdemeanor. When parents are charged they end up in jail, and their children are separated from them and rendered unaccompanied. Sessions has looked to deter migrants from border and has said the administration wants to crack down on potential human trafficking and smuggling.

Many of the rallies were planned for Thursday afternoon, but for those who cannot attend, Tarkov said the group is hosting a virtual event where supporters can sign petitions, contact elected officials and donate to organizations that work to protect children separated from their families by immigration authorities.

St. Louis, Missouri, kicks off its demonstrations at 11 a.m CT (12 p.m. ET), with a march, followed by a rally and a call to action, according to organizers.