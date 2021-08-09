Family suspects racism played role in death of Missouri Black man initially ruled suicide

Ericka Lotts waited three months for a jury to tell her what she always believed — that her first-born child, Derontae Martin, did not fatally shoot himself at a house party in rural Missouri.

On April 25, her son was found unconscious in an attic closet, dead from a gunshot wound to his left temple. Martin was at the Fredericktown home of a white man who has posted racist memes on social media, which NBC News has viewed.

Lotts, 37, said authorities concluded the 19-year-old Black man died by suicide and repeatedly told her she was in denial about the nature of her son's death.

Lotts felt publicly vindicated on July 30 after a jury of six ruled during a coroner’s inquest hearing that Martin was killed by violence.

“I already knew he was killed violently; it wasn’t a shock to me,” Lotts said last Thursday. “I was just happy they let it be known that somebody needs to speak up and let these people pay for what they did.”

Derontae Martin. via KSDK

"This is what they wanted it to be"

NBC News obtained investigative documents from the police probe into Martin’s mysterious death from a doctor who performed an independent autopsy on his body. Records show police investigated allegations of racism and foul play by the homeowner. NBC News is not naming him because he has not been charged with a crime.

Police and medical personnel who handled Martin’s initial death investigation were blinded by tunnel vision, Lotts said.

“This is what they wanted it to be,” she said. “When they walked in that house, and they seen Derontae was a Black male, they were sure he had shot himself. That’s all the information they needed.”

A witness told police in June he had a conversation with the homeowner at a Walmart in May, and said the homeowner used a racial slur before admitting to participating in Martin’s death, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to what the witness told police, the homeowner approached him and asked if he wanted to “come out there and kill some n------.” When the witness declined, police said he asked the homeowner if the rumors were true that he was responsible for Martin’s death.

"Damn right I did," the homeowner allegedly told him, per the witness statement. The witness then told police how the homeowner “described ways to get away with murder via wearing gloves, face coverings, etc,” the highway patrol report said.

The homeowner could not be reached for comment during the past week.

Reports said investigators with the highway patrol asked the homeowner about the alleged conversation with the witness. The man told police he may have used racial slurs, but refuted an admission of murder.

He agreed to take a polygraph test, which showed his answers were “nondeceptive in nature,” the highway patrol stated in its report. The homeowner also testified during the inquest that he had used racial slurs in the past and on social media, but did not kill Martin.

Police have only ever concluded Martin took his own life. The homeowner has never been arrested or charged in connection to Martin’s death.

The Daily Journal reported the witness who spoke to the highway patrol testified about his encounter with the homeowner at the Walmart.

The man who accused the homeowner of admitting to killing Martin told NBC News everything he said on the witness stand was true.

“I wouldn’t let it come out my mouth if it wasn’t true,” the man said. He added, “I don’t know if [he] was telling the truth or not. I just know what he told me.”

Madison County Prosecutor M. Dwight Robbins did not respond to calls during the past week for comment about how the investigation into Martin’s death will proceed. Coroner Collin Follis also did not respond to requests for comment.

Dr. Russell Deidiker, the pathologist who performed an initial autopsy on Martin, rejected Lotts’ allegation of racism influencing investigators. He said Monday over email Martin’s race did not affect how he conducted the autopsy.

The two police agencies that investigated Martin’s death — the state highway patrol and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office — deferred questions to Robbins and Follis.

The jury ruled Martin was killed violently, rather than from natural causes, an accident or suicide.

Robbins told NBC affiliate KSDK, based in St. Louis, that he likes to call an inquest if there is uncertainty about a death. Inquests occur in counties that do not have medical examiners, KSDK reported.

Lotts' lawyer, Nimrod Chapel Jr., said over text Monday: "The jury's decision shows that there are fair minded people that can see that Mr. Martin was the victim of gross violence and that the decision of local law enforcement and the coroner are unsupported on the facts."

"Ms. Lotts and her family are seeking the truth and want the individuals involved in the death of her son Derontae Martin brought to justice."

Details emerge about the party where Martin died

Although officials are not commenting publicly, police and medical documents shed light on how Martin died during a pre-dawn shooting at an 18th birthday party for the homeowner’s daughter.

They expose critical details such as Martin allegedly being given a .38-caliber semi-automatic pistol by a 31-year-old man. That same man told police there was a 19-year-old man who was allegedly with Martin when the gun was fired. Several partygoers said Martin was acting erratically and paranoid, police reports said.

“Methamphetamine intoxication” may have contributed to his death, according to Martin’s initial autopsy report from Deidiker. That report also stated Martin died from one gunshot wound to his left temple that showed “evidence of near contact range of fire.”

Martin’s mother said her son did not do heavy drugs, but was prescribed pain medication following surgery on his right wrist shortly before his shooting.

The morning of Martin’s death, police were called to the home at about 3 a.m. on a report a man had shot himself in the head. A Madison County Sheriff’s deputy made his way into the house and was directed to the attic by the homeowner, according to a police report.

“I discovered a silver in color semi-automatic pistol directly below his left hand with the muzzle pointed in the direction of his hand in a pool of Martin’s blood. … The pistol was no longer loaded with bullets at the time I secured it,” the sheriff’s office report said. Police said Martin’s right hand was in a cast, per reports.

The man who allegedly gave Martin the gun — with one bullet in the chamber and a magazine missing — told police a male teen was in the room with Martin pleading with him not to shoot himself, according to police reports. The teen then “ran out of the room after the shot was heard” and was seen crying and yelling “'NO NO NO' loudly,” according to the sheriff's office report.

The man who allegedly gave Martin the gun told police during an interview in June that he gave it to him for his security after Martin said he felt unsafe. A coroner report from Follis said the homeowner and the man who gave Martin the gun “appeared heavily intoxicated” when he arrived on scene.

NBC News was unable to reach the man who told police he gave Martin the gun and the man who was reportedly in the attic with Martin when the gun was fired.

Police reported observing an apparent suicide scene.

“It appeared the injury sustained by Martin was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The closet in which the incident occurred was very small. Martin had a cast on his right hand and was shot in the left temple,” the highway patrol stated in a report.

“The way Martin’s body was laying appeared consistent with a direct fall to the floor," the report said. "It did not appear his body had been drug or moved after he was shot, according to the pool of blood in the pictures.”

A witness told investigators that Martin “seemed off, bothered, paranoid.” A female witness wrote in a voluntary statement that Martin wasn’t himself, police reported.

“He kept looking all over the place, moving really fast saying ‘I can’t do this. I can’t do this right now,’” the witness told police.

Police say an additional witness told them that Martin asked her, “Why did you set me up?”

A man also told state highway patrol investigators he had heard Martin was set up, because there was a rumor on social media that Martin was allegedly an informant who helped send a man to jail over a shooting from months earlier. Police could not substantiate the man’s claim, a highway patrol report said.

Forensic pathologist says death should be investigated as homicide

Dr. Jane Turner, a forensic pathologist in St. Louis who conducted a second autopsy on Martin’s body that was commissioned by his family, said last week she determined that Martin was not shot at a close or intermediate range.

She said she reached that conclusion without the aid of supplemental evidence such as autopsy photos and investigative photos. She also said she examined his body after he was embalmed against Martin’s mother’s wishes, which may have been why Martin’s body showed no evidence of soot from gunpowder during a second autopsy on May 11.

“It does need to be investigated as a homicide. Whether they’ll be able to find evidence of that is another matter,” Turner said.

Lotts, who works as a medical assistant at a nursing home, said the months since her son’s death have been hell. She said she doesn’t have faith that investigators will get it right, even a second time around.

Martin, who stood at about 6’3" and weighed about 250 pounds, graduated from high school last year and scored a scholarship to play at a small school out of state. He was working to improve his SAT score so he could become eligible to play football in college, Lotts said. Martin also worked at a Walmart and restaurant during the past year.

“He wanted to play football because he didn’t want to be broke,” she said. “He felt like that was his way out.”

Lotts, who has five children, said she misses her oldest’s presence, which was as big as his stature. She fondly recalls how he once made himself a sandwich stacked with four chicken patties, or how he scarfed an entire bag of 44 pizza rolls and quipped, “It was only enough for me."

She cried throughout a conversation about her son’s life and death.

“I just miss everything about him," Lotts said. "His smile. His laughter."