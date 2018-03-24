Family of truck driver killed in Florida bridge collapse sues builders

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

The family of a truck driver killed in last week’s collapse of a pedestrian bridge near Florida International University in Miami has filed a lawsuit against two companies involved in the project, saying the roadway below should have been shut down as work continued on the span.

Six people, including Rolando Fraga, 60, were killed when the 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed on cars driving on Southwest Eighth Street shortly after 1:30 p.m. last Thursday.

"Safety is paramount in construction cases, and MCM knows that,” attorney Christos Lagos, whose firm is representing Fraga’s widow and his 15-year-old son, said at a news conference in Miami on Thursday, referring to Munilla Construction Management, the contractor. "They know better than to not shut that roadway down right before that collapse."

The suit also names Figg Bridge Engineers, which was MCM's partner in the project. It seeks unspecified damages for Fraga's lost income and for the family's pain and suffering, and Lagos said the family wants the companies held responsible.

The federal National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the collapse.

Rolando Fraga

The NTSB said Wednesday that its investigators have confirmed that workers were adjusting the tension on two tensioning rods at the north end of the span when the bridge collapsed, and workers "had done this same work earlier at the south end, moved to the north side, and had adjusted one rod. They were working on the second rod when the span failed and collapsed."

The suit says, “Post-tensioning operations should not be done without first providing for public safety by precluding any active movement under the structure.”

The Florida Department of Transportation has said that the lead Figg engineer on the bridge project left a voicemail with the department on a landline saying that cracking had been observed on the bridge two days before the collapse, but it wasn't heard by the employee it was intended for until a day after the collapse, because the employee was out of the office.

In the message, the engineer said, "From a safety perspective we don't see that there's any issue there, so we're not concerned about it from that perspective," but the cracks would have to be repaired, according to a transcript released by the department.

Lagos said he wants to know whether closing Southwest Eighth Street was discussed during a meeting at 9 a.m. the day of the collapse.

Fraga’s 15-year-old son currently lives in a Central American country but had hoped to return to southern Florida to attend FIU and dreamed of becoming an engineer, said Lagos and another partner of the law firm, John Priovolos.

"He wanted to come back to Florida, to Miami, and his dream has been shattered, because of the negligence of MCM and Figg," Lagos said. Lagos said that like many fathers, Fraga's "whole life was his son."