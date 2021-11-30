Family of youngest Astroworld victim rejects Travis Scott's offer to pay for funeral

The family of a 9-year-old boy who died following Travis Scott's performance at the Astroworld music festival has rejected the rapper's offer to cover their child's funeral expenses.

Treston Blount had his son Ezra on his shoulders when concertgoers surged toward the stage. Treston passed out and his son fell. Ezra suffered brain, kidney and liver trauma during the crush at the Nov. 5 concert, dying after being placed in a medically induced coma.

He is the youngest of 10 victims who died after being injured in the concert's crowd.

Scott offered to pay for all the victims' funerals, but the Blount family rejected the gesture, according to an email from their attorney, Bob Hilliard.

The email sent to Scott's attorney, dated Nov. 24, was reviewed by NBC News on Tuesday.

While Hilliard said he has no doubt that Scott has remorse over Ezra Blount's death, he also thinks Scott "must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy."

"There may be, and I hope there is, redemption and growth for him on the other side of what this painful process will be — and perhaps one day, once time allows some healing for the victims and acceptance of responsibility by Mr. Scott and others, Treston and Mr. Scott might meet — as there is also healing in that," Hilliard wrote. "For now, Mr. Scott must respect the fact that his pain and his devastation pale to Treston's, Ezra's mom, and the other victims."

Ezra's aunt, Taylor Blount, told NBC News' "TODAY" show that the crowd was a "death trap."

"The crowd just started going crazy and Treston goes, 'I can't breathe. I can't breathe,'" she said.

She added that in the chaos following the concert, her family couldn't find Ezra and had to call local hospitals to locate the young boy.

In a video posted to his Instagram story following the concert, Scott said he could "never imagine the severity of the situation."

"I'm honestly just devastated," Scott said. "I could never imagine anything like this just happening."

Scott is facing lawsuits from hundreds of concertgoers seeking damages. Hilliard and fellow attorney Ben Crump filed 93 lawsuits representing nearly 200 plaintiffs earlier this month, accusing the rapper and organizers, Live Nation, of negligence.

A Live Nation spokesman said the company is cooperating with investigators.

"We continue to support and assist local authorities in their ongoing investigation so that both the fans who attended and their families can get the answers they want and deserve, and we will address all legal matters at the appropriate time," the spokesman said in a statement Friday.

A representative for Scott declined to comment on the lawsuits.