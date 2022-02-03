Fan in coma after attack outside Rams stadium during NFC title game

LOS ANGELES — A California man is in a medically induced coma after he was apparently assaulted Sunday outside SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles, police said Wednesday.

The 40-year-old man from Oakland was found in a parking lot outside the stadium shortly after 4 p.m. as the Los Angeles Rams played against the San Francisco 49ers in a conference title game, Inglewood police Lt. Geoffrey Meeks said.

The victim, who was in critical but stable condition Wednesday, was wearing a 49ers jersey when he was found but Meeks said police have no information that indicates that was a factor.

“The Inglewood Police Department has not uncovered any information which would have us believe that this is a targeted attack” due to the victim’s team affiliation, Meeks said.

Police believe the victim traveled to Los Angeles to attend the game, Meeks said. Investigators do not believe weapons were involved, and have not identified whoever was responsible, he said.

SoFi Stadium, which opened in 2020, will host the Rams and Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.

In 2011, a San Francisco Giants fan was beaten outside Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles after the two teams played an opening day game.

Bryan Stow suffered brain damage in the attack. Two men pleaded guilty and were sentenced to prison terms.

A jury later found the Dodgers negligent and awarded Stow $14 million dollars. One juror said the amount sent a message about the need for better security at sporting venues, The Associated Press reported at the time.