As fans mourn rapper XXXTentacion's death, police search for his killer

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Hundreds of fans gathered Tuesday night in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles to remember slain rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot dead in Florida on Monday.

According to the Los Angeles Times, between 300 and 500 people thronged Melrose Avenue near Spaulding, blocking traffic. Some climbed onto rooftops, and at one point, a mosh pit formed in the middle of the crowd. Some attendees also formed a candlelight vigil in the middle of a road.

Police became involved around 7:20 p.m. PT, and several police cruisers blocked the intersections around the protesters. Shortly before 9 p.m., more police officers were en route to disperse the crowd, according to NBC Los Angeles.

According to Hollywood Scanner, the crowd became "increasingly aggressive," including jumping on the hood of a news van, swarming vehicles, and throwing things at police. An on-site LAPD helicopter advised that there were 1,000 people in the area and sent out dispersal orders.

NBC Los Angeles reported that a woman "was injured in the gathering, but details of how she was hurt or her condition were not immediately available."

In Florida, fans came in a steady stream to mourn and pay their respects at the spot where XXXTentacion, whose real name was name Jahseh Onfroy, 20, was gunned down, some leaving behind expressions of sympathy along a fence and on the sidewalk.

No arrests have been announced in Onfroy's death, who Broward County sheriff's officials say was ambushed by two suspects as he left an upscale motor sports dealership Monday afternoon in his electric BMW.

His attorney, David Bogenschutz, said investigators told him the 20-year-old rapper had visited a bank shortly before the shooting and possibly withdrew cash to buy a motorcycle.

As Tuesday's memorials intensified, Onfroy's ex-girlfriend Geneva Ayala, who was allegedly abused by the rapper while pregnant, tweeted that she was "broken" by his death.

"It's disgusting that people are speaking for me," she wrote. "I don't care if no one cared about me however many months ago, I didn't lose my life. He did. It's permanent. I'm still here. Like how do you think that makes me feel? Everyone expecting me to be relieved or happy?! No, i'm broken."

At the time of his death, Onfroy was awaiting trial for abuse against Ayala and for several counts of witness-tampering in the case.