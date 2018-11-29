Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Doha Madani and Shoshana Wodinsky

Far-right activist Laura Loomer handcuffed herself to Twitter's New York City headquarters on Thursday afternoon to protest the company's banning her from the social media platform.

Loomer attached herself to the front door, blocking the entrance to the building in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood. But police told NBC News that Twitter has said it won't press charges and Loomer can stay chained to the door as long as she wants.

Twitter closed the conservative firebrand's account Ta week ago after she posted a tweet criticizing Minnesota Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar, a Democrat, and her Muslim faith, calling Omar "anti Jewish" and pro-Sharia law.

Her public protest Thursday was livestreamed on Periscope, showing Loomer wearing on her chest a yellow Star of David such as many European Jews were forced to wear during the Holocaust, and a sweatshirt that read on the back, "#STOPTHEBIAS."

At one point, she yelled through the doors at Twitter employees that they worked for an "evil" company.

She also yelled to a group of people who stood across the street, "They don't want you guys to know the truth."

"I am not going to stand by as people like Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg [try to] silence the voices of millions of conservatives," Loomer said.

New York police officers asked Loomer to uncuff herself from the building's door citing a fire hazard, but she refused. When asked what the police were going to do, one officer told NBC News, "It's not my call... It's up to my supervisor."

Another officer told NBC News he had "no idea" who Loomer was.

Police at the scene prevented journalists from approaching Loomer, but did allow people who appeared to be working with her to help her post on social media.

After Loomer told police she could not remove herself, an officer asked if she would like the police to remove her cuffs.

"I wish had an answer for you but Twitter and Facebook have silenced me," Loomer replied.

On Thursday, Loomer said Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey banned her as a "Jewish conservative journalist," a phrase she yelled repeatedly while outside the building. Twitter in recent months has banned from its platform some other far-right figures, such as conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for violating its terms of service.

Loomer's actions come as Twitter has faced growing conservative backlash for what far-right activists have claimed is a liberal bias.