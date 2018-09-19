Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Watch Live: Trump visits North Carolina after Hurricane Florence

Farm worker pleads not guilty to Mollie Tibbetts murder

Cristhian Bahena Rivera was charged after they found Tibbetts' body in a field near Brooklyn, Iowa, where she was jogging when she vanished about a month earlier.
by Elisha Fieldstadt /
Image: Cristhian Bahena Rivera is lead into the courtroom for his initial court appearance on Aug. 22, 2018, at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma, Iowa.
Cristhian Bahena Rivera is lead into the courtroom for his initial court appearance on Aug. 22, 2018, at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma, Iowa. Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts, who disappeared July 18 from Brooklyn, Iowa.Jim Slosiarek / The Gazette via AP file

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A farm worker accused of stabbing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts to death pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder Wednesday.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, entered the plea in a nine-minute appearance at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma, Iowa.

Rivera was charged last month with stabbing Tibbetts, 20, to death. Officials announced the charge hours after they found Tibbetts' body in a farm field near her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, where she was jogging when she vanished more than a month earlier.

Rivera was an employee of Yarrabee Farms, a "small family farm" owned by Dane Lang and Craig Lang, a prominent Iowa farmer and former GOP candidate for the state's agriculture secretary, according to the Associated Press.

Rivera, a Mexican national who is allegedly undocumented, waived his right to be tried within 90 days. His trial is set for April 16.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
MORE FROM news