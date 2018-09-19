Farm worker pleads not guilty to Mollie Tibbetts murder

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A farm worker accused of stabbing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts to death pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder Wednesday.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, entered the plea in a nine-minute appearance at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma, Iowa.

Rivera was charged last month with stabbing Tibbetts, 20, to death. Officials announced the charge hours after they found Tibbetts' body in a farm field near her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, where she was jogging when she vanished more than a month earlier.

Rivera was an employee of Yarrabee Farms, a "small family farm" owned by Dane Lang and Craig Lang, a prominent Iowa farmer and former GOP candidate for the state's agriculture secretary, according to the Associated Press.

Rivera, a Mexican national who is allegedly undocumented, waived his right to be tried within 90 days. His trial is set for April 16.