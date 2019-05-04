Breaking News Emails
The 143 people aboard a charter jet that that skid off a runway into a river in Florida are safe but at least some of the pets in the plane's cargo hold had yet to be rescued Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
Officials at the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, where the Boeing 737 plane landed in the St. John's River, posted early Saturday that it had not been able to retrieve any of the pets from the cargo of the plane "due to safety issues with the aircraft."
"Our hearts and prayers go out to those pet owners during this terrible incident," the Naval Air Station wrote on Facebook.
It remains unclear how many pets were aboard when the plane skidded into shallow water Friday night. A source told NBC affiliate WTLV reported that one dog and two cats remained inside the plane as of early Saturday afternoon.
Kaylee LaRocque, public affairs officer at the Naval Air Station, told NBC News that according to the jet's manifest there were four pets inside the aircraft.
"The plane is still in water," said LaRocque. "We won't know how many animals are there, or their status, until we get it out of the water."
After the landing in the river, about 21 people were taken to area hospitals, but no critical injuries or deaths were reported as a result of the incident, officials said.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said Saturday it had a team of 16 investigators on the sceneto determine why the plane traveling from Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to north Florida ended up in the river.