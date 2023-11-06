Father of Highland Park parade shooter pleads guilty to reckless conduct charges in plea deal

The father of the shooter who killed seven people at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, last year pleaded guilty Monday to reckless conduct charges in a plea deal.

Robert Crimo Jr. pleaded guilty to seven counts of misdemeanor reckless conduct — one for each person killed by his son, Robert Crimo III — in a Waukegan court in suburban Chicago. In the deal, the charges were downgraded from felony counts.

He’ll serve 60 days in jail and two years probation as part of the deal. He also has to surrender his Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card and any firearms or ammo, and must agree to not sponsor any minors for FOID in the future.

A grand jury had indicted Crimo in February after he sponsored his son’s FOID application, which allowed him to buy the AR-15 style weapon used in the shooting.

Crimo Jr. had sponsored his son’s application in 2019 when his son was 19 and too young to apply for his own gun license, and despite previous threats by his son to harm himself and loved ones, authorities previously said.

The Lake County State’s Attorney Office will host a news conference on the deal at 12 p.m. ET.

