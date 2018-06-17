In Father's Day plea, wife of man held by ICE after delivering pizza asks for his release

Villavicencio was turned over to ICE after delivering pizza to the U.S. Army facility Fort Hamilton in New York City on June 1. The immigration agency has said he was granted voluntary departure in 2010 but did not leave, and then that became a final order for removal and he was considered an ICE fugitive.

Immigration officials sought to deport Villavicencio, but a judge last week issued an emergency stay preventing his removal. He remains in custody, with a hearing scheduled for July 24 according to court records.

"On Father's Day, this is a great opportunity for ICE to do the right thing and reunite this family," Gregory Copeland, supervising attorney of the immigration law unit at The Legal Aid Society, told NBC News in a phone interview Saturday.

In this undated family photo provided by Sandra Chica, Pablo Villavicencio poses with his two daughters, Luciana, left, and Antonia. AP

The Legal Aid Society is representing Villavicencio and won the emergency stay. Copeland said that Villavicencio has no criminal record and is not a flight risk, and since a judge has blocked his removal, detaining him serves no purpose.

Asked for comment late Saturday, a spokesperson for ICE did not immediately provide any updates to its initial statement.

ICE and United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton have said that when Villavicencio made the delivery to Fort Hamilton he was directed to get a daily pass and submitted to a background check — something Fort Hamilton said is standard for all visitors — and an active ICE warrant was discovered. He was then turned over to immigration officials. Villavicencio's wife has said he has made deliveries there before and presented his New York City identification card with no problems.

Chica, 38, has said that Villavicencio has a pending green card application they filed in February.

She said that her husband faced the threat of being deported to "a country he has not seen in almost a decade" and said he is the family's main provider and a devoted father to their two daughters, the youngest of whom has a congenital heart defect.

Chica also said that when she has visited her husband in jail "Pablo describes a scene where individuals are deported daily."

"Like him, many of these people came to this country to provide a better life for their families," she said in the newspaper. "It is shocking that a government can behave like this and separate loved ones."

"When Pablo speaks to our daughters over the phone, we cry," Chica said in the New York Daily News. "The pain of being ripped away from our family is unspeakable."

The Trump administration has been criticized for its immigration policies, particularly its "zero tolerance" policy that results in the separation of children from their parents when families cross into the United States illegally.