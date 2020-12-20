Fauci tells kids not to worry, he gave Santa Claus got the Covid-19 vaccine

Worried children can rest easy after the nation’s leading infectious disease expert assured them on Saturday that Santa Claus has gotten a Covid-19 vaccine.

The world’s most famed gift-giver will be safe to travel around the world on Christmas Eve, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Fauci was answering questions from children during a Sesame Street town hall with CNN when the concern arose.

“Will Santa still be able to visit me in coronavirus this season,” 6-year-old Paxton from Illinois asked. “What if he can’t go to anyone’s house or near his reindeer?”

Santa Claus will be coming to town this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci says.



“I took care of that for you,” he says. “…I took a trip up there to the North Pole; I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go.” #CNNSesameStreet pic.twitter.com/CNJ520XTew — CNN (@CNN) December 19, 2020

But Fauci assured good children that he wouldn’t let them be disappointed after making the nice list a very tough year. The coronavirus expert anticipated Santa’s essential worker status and took things into his own hands.

“I took a trip up there to the North Pole,” Fauci said. “I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go...Santa Claus is good to go.”

Fauci didn’t clarify which inoculation he gave to jolly old St. Nick, Pfizer's already rolled-out vaccine or the Moderna vaccine, which was approved by the FDA on Friday. But either way, Fauci will have to head back to the North Pole to give Santa his booster shot in a few weeks to ensure its full effectiveness.

It seems 2020 will have some good news: Santa Claus is coming to town — masked and vaccinated.