Dance like the whole world is watching.

An off-duty FBI agent who accidentally fired a gun that dropped out of its holster while he was doing a back-flip at a nightclub was booked into custody on Tuesday, jail records showed.

Chase Bishop, 29, was being held in a detention center in downtown Denver. He faces charges for second-degree assault but he has not been formally charged, according to NBC affiliate KUSA.

Denver police have said Bishop was dancing at a nightclub in the early hours of June 2 when the gun fell from his waistband holster and hit the floor.

When he went to grab it, the gun went off and wounded a man who was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

And the whole thing was captured on cellphone video.