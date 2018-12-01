Breaking News Emails
An off-duty FBI agent who accidentally fired a gun that dropped out of its holster while he was doing a back-flip at a nightclub was booked into custody on Tuesday, jail records showed.
Chase Bishop, 29, was being held in a detention center in downtown Denver. He faces charges for second-degree assault but he has not been formally charged, according to NBC affiliate KUSA.
Denver police have said Bishop was dancing at a nightclub in the early hours of June 2 when the gun fell from his waistband holster and hit the floor.
When he went to grab it, the gun went off and wounded a man who was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in good condition.
And the whole thing was captured on cellphone video.
The FBI field office in Denver declined to comment on the incident, "in order to preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigation," said Amy Sanders, a spokeswoman.
Sanders said the field office would fully cooperate with Denver police and prosecutors "as this matter proceeds through the judicial process."
Bishop is not assigned to the Denver office but works out of Washington, D.C., sources told KUSA.