FBI fatally shoots man in Utah who allegedly threatened Biden, Alvin Bragg and others

Agents were attempting to serve a search warrant at the Provo home of the suspect when he was shot and killed.
President Joe Biden departure
President Joe Biden walks to Marine One at the White House on June 29.Demetrius Freeman / The Washington Post via Getty Images file
By Andrew Blankstein, Tom Winter and Antonio Planas

The FBI shot and killed a man Wednesday while executing a search warrant in Provo, Utah, federal officials said.

The investigation involved the suspect making alleged threats against politicians and public figures, including President Joe Biden and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, according to charging documents obtained by NBC News.

The suspect was identified in charging documents as Craig Deleeuw Robertson.

On Monday, Robertson allegedly made a threat referencing Biden's trip to Utah this week, saying he needed to prepare his camouflage and sniper rifle.

Robertson’s alleged threat to Bragg included calling him a political hack linked to George Soros and plotting to assassinate him in a parking garage, the charging documents said.

A senior administration official tells NBC News that Biden was briefed on the FBI raid Wednesday morning, ahead of scheduled events in New Mexico. The White House is otherwise referring all questions to the Justice Department.

Biden is scheduled to be in Utah this evening ahead of a public event on Thursday in Salt Lake City on veterans health care.

In a statement, the FBI said it “is reviewing an agent-involved shooting which occurred around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 in Provo, Utah.” 

“The incident began when special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence. The subject is deceased,” the FBI said.

The agency added the incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division. No agents were injured.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Andrew Blankstein

Andrew Blankstein is an investigative reporter for NBC News. He covers the Western U.S., specializing in crime, courts and homeland security. 

Tom Winter

Tom Winter is a New York-based correspondent covering crime, courts, terrorism and financial fraud on the East Coast for the NBC News Investigative Unit.

Antonio Planas

Antonio Planas is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital. 