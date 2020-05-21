FBI investigating death of Breonna Taylor, killed by police in her Louisville home

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The FBI is now investigating the death of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police during a raid at her home in Louisville, Kentucky.

Taylor, 26, was at home with her boyfriend on March 13 when three plainclothes officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department arrived to execute a search warrant in a drug case. The couple thought their home was being broken into, according to a lawsuit from Taylor's family.

The FBI’s Louisville branch announced Thursday that it was investigating the shooting after numerous media requests.

“The FBI will collect all facts and evidence and will ensure that the investigation is conducted in a fair, thorough, and impartial manner,” the statement said.

Due to a number of media requests, FBI Louisville is issuing the following statement. pic.twitter.com/i64rb9DW2z — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) May 21, 2020

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron previously said that he was asked to serve as a special prosecutor.

Gov. Andy Beshear called on Cameron last week to "carefully review the results of the initial investigation to ensure justice is done at a time when many are concerned that justice is not blind."

"The public reports concerning the death of Breonna Taylor are troubling," he said in a statement.

Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad announced his resignation, after eight years on the job, amid the investigation into Taylor’s death, the Courier-Journal reported Thursday.

According to The Courier-Journal, a judge had approved a "no-knock" search warrant, meaning police could enter the home without identifying themselves.

Though the lawsuit filed by Taylor’s family alleges that police did not knock or identify themselves before entering the apartment, police Lt. Ted Eidem said during a March 13 news conference that officers had knocked on the door several times and “announced their presence as police who were there with a search warrant.”

After forcing their way in, they “were immediately met by gunfire,” Eidem said.

Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, 27, had a license to carry and kept firearms in the home. Walker called 911 at the time of the raid, believing it was a break-in, and grabbed his gun in self-defense, according to the family lawsuit. Walker, who shot an officer in the leg, was arrested and charged with assault and attempted murder on a police officer.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who also represented the family of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, was hired by Taylor’s family. Crump called Taylor’s death a “senseless killing” and condemned the police department for a lack of transparency.

"We stand with the family of this young woman in demanding answers from the Louisville Police Department," the attorney said in a statement on Twitter last week.