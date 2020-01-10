FBI looking for 'Bad Wig Bandit' following three bank robberies in North Carolina

By David K. Li
FBI agents in North Carolina are looking for a "Bad Wig Bandit," who has robbed at least three banks just outside of Charlotte, authorities said Friday.
Watch ‘Bad Wig Bandit’ wear multiple hairpieces to rob banksJan. 10, 202001:22
A man, believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, has robbed banks in the past four weeks, wearing different wigs each time, FBI agents said.
The first bank targeted by the robber, whom the FBI has dubbed the "Bad Wig Bandit," was on Dec. 13 at the BB&T Bank in Huntsville, officials said.
Then just this past Wednesday, he allegedly robbed a New Horizons Bank in Belmont before hitting the Wells Fargo Bank at in Castonia.