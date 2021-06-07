FBI offering reward for info on fires at 3 Walmart stores in Alabama and Mississippi

The FBI is searching for people in connection to fires at three Walmart stores along the Gulf Coast of Mississippi and Alabama, officials said.

Over the weekend, federal agents offered rewards for information on people seen in pictures from Walmart locations that experienced suspicious fires, one in Gulfport, Mississippi, and two around Mobile, Alabama.

In a series of six tweeted photos, the images of masked shoppers appeared to show at least two people. A representative for the FBI in Alabama could not be immediately reached for comment on Monday.

FBI Mobile offers a $2500 reward for information leading to the to the location and identity of the people in the photographs from the Wal Mart fire on the Beltline in Mobile, Alabama on 5/27/21. Please call 251-438-3674 with any information. pic.twitter.com/64IOUFDcQd — FBI Mobile (@FBIMobileAL) June 5, 2021

FBI Mobile offers a $2500 reward for information leading to the to the location and identity of the people in the photographs from the Wal Mart fire on Beltline road in Mobile, Alabama on 5/27/21. Please call 251-438-3674 with any information. pic.twitter.com/4DGPipNEpV — FBI Mobile (@FBIMobileAL) June 5, 2021

The first of the fires was on May 27 at a Walmart on Beltline Road in Mobile.

FBI Mobile offers a $2500 reward for information leading to the to the location and identity of the people in the photographs from the Tillmans Corner Wal Mart fire on 5/28/21. Please call 251-438-3674 with any information. pic.twitter.com/zTuYdOKDdQ — FBI Mobile (@FBIMobileAL) June 5, 2021

FBI Mobile offers a $2500 reward for information leading to the to the location and identity of the people in the photographs from the Tillmans Corner Wal Mart fire on 5/28/21. Please call 251-438-3674 with any information. pic.twitter.com/gcyWJ0quw5 — FBI Mobile (@FBIMobileAL) June 5, 2021

A day later, another suspicious blaze was ignited at the retail giant's location in Tillman's Corner, in Mobile County, Alabama — about nine miles south of the May 27 fire.

FBI Mobile offers a $2500 reward for information leading to the to the location and identity of the people in the photographs from the Gulfport, Mississippi Wal Mart fire on 6/4/21. Please call 251-438-3674 with any information. pic.twitter.com/2SmJoUllKz — FBI Mobile (@FBIMobileAL) June 5, 2021

FBI Mobile offers a $2500 reward for information leading to the to the location and identity of the people in the photographs from the Gulfport, Mississippi Wal Mart fire on 6/4/21. Please call 251-438-3674 with any information. pic.twitter.com/HFaFGaLz3M — FBI Mobile (@FBIMobileAL) June 5, 2021

On Friday,flames broke out at another Walmart location, this one in Gulfport, about 70 west of Mobile.

Of those three stores, two were open for business on Monday but the one at Tillman's Corner location remained closed, according to Walmart.

"Our focus right now is the safety of our associates and customers," Walmart spokesman Scott Pope said in a statement.

"We will continue to work closely with law enforcement officials to resolve this as quickly as possible."