By Doha Madani

The FBI is asking the public for help in their search of a suspect who dressed like a mummy in a Friday the 13th robbery in the Houston Area.

The "Mummy Marauder" entered the First Convenience Bank with white gauze covering his face, approached a teller, and verbally threatened the teller while demanding cash in Houston, Texas on Sept. 13, 2019.FBI

Authorities dubbed the suspect the "Mummy Marauder" after a robbery at First Convenience Bank in Harris County, Texas.

The "Mummy Marauder" in Houston, Texas on Sept. 13, 2019.FBI

A man covered in white gauze, with a wig and baseball cap verbally threatened the teller at the bank while demanding cash, according to a release from the FBI's Houston field office.

He then fled the bank before getting into a black Mitsubishi Montero SUV with an undisclosed sum of money.

The Mummy Marauder was described as a black male in his early 20s, approximately 5’11” tall with a medium build.

A $5,000 cash reward has been issued by Crime Stoppers of Houston for information leading to the Mummy Marauder's arrest.

