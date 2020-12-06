FBI raids New Jersey lab, urges new Covid-19 tests for people who went there

The FBI is urging people who got a “rapid finger prick” Covid-19 test at a New Jersey lab to be retested as soon as possible and to contact the agency.

Infinity Diagnostic Laboratory, a lab located in Ventnor, was named by the agency in a public service announcement issued by the FBI’s Newark branch on Friday. The location was allegedly offering antibody and active virus testing, calling it "rapid 10-minute testing” on a sign that was taken down Friday, according to NBC Philadelphia.

An Infinity Diagnostic Laboratory location in Ventnor, N.J. NBC Philadelphia

FBI agents raided the location Thursday but the bureau did not explain why, NBC Philadelphia confirmed.

One local employer told the outlet he paid for his staff to be tested at the lab, but felt wary of the results.

“I think giving fake, inaccurate tests just makes a bad situation 10 times worse," Brian Strahl told NBC Philadelphia. "Because you're putting ... people at risk, and you're also giving people a false sense of security. I think it's horrible."

Finger prick blood tests can be used to detect Covid-19 antibodies, but only nasal or saliva tests should be used to diagnose active cases, the FBI said Friday.

Anyone who received tests from the Infinity Diagnostic Laboratory should be retested, and the FBI asked they contact the agency because their responses “would be useful in a federal investigation.”

Infinity Diagnostic Laboratory did not answer phone calls from NBC News Sunday and did not respond to multiple requests for comment to NBC Philadelphia.