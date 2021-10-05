The FBI on Tuesday executed a search warrant at the offices of a New York City police union in Manhattan.

It was not immediately clear why the FBI raided the Sergeants Benevolent Association, which represents 13,000 members of the NYPD. An FBI spokesperson said the bureau was also searching a home in the Long Island suburb of Port Washington, but did not provide any further details.

The SBA is headed by Ed Mullins, an outspoken union leader who has clashed with both NYPD leadership and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. Mullins remains a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump.

Mullins lives on Long Island, records show.

