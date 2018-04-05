Subscribe to Breaking News emails

FBI releases new photos, video of 2011 Gabby Giffords shooting

A surveillance video shows a hooded Jared Loughner walking though a store before the shooting.

by Associated Press /
Jared Lee Loughner being restrained by police officers following the Jan. 8, 2011 shooting outside a grocery store in Tucson, Arizona.FBI /

TUCSON, Ariz. — The FBI has released some new photos and video from its investigation of the 2011 shooting in Tucson that left six people dead and 13 injured, including former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords.

Giffords was the target of a lone gunman at the meet-and-greet event outside a supermarket and was left partially paralyzed.

One of the pictures released shows Pima County Sheriff's deputies holding gunman Jared Loughner on the ground following the shooting although their faces are blacked out.

And a surveillance video shows a hooded Loughner walking though the store before the shooting.

Among those killed were 9-year-old Christina-Taylor Green, U.S. District Court Judge John Roll and Giffords aide Gabe Zimmerman.

Loughner was sentenced to life in prison in 2012.

 Crime Scene showing bullet hole in the front window of the grocery store where the Jan. 8, 2011 shooting by Jared Lee Loughner occurred in Tucson, Arizona. FBI

