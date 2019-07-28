Breaking News Emails

By Doha Madani

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward in its search for a woman suspected in at least four bank robberies over the span of a week.

Police are searching for a suspect, dubbed the "Pink Lady Bandit," who is believed to have robbed banks in at least three states on the East Coast.FBI Charlotte

Authorities are looking for an unidentified woman dubbed the "Pink Lady Bandit" in a string of bank robberies in Delaware, Pennsylvania and North Carolina. The suspect earned her moniker because she carried a pink handbag in at least two of the robberies, the FBI said in a Friday press release.

The first heist occurred on July 20 at an Orrstown Bank in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, before the woman allegedly went on to hit a M&T Bank in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and a South Bank in Ayden, North Carolina.

In each case, the woman showed the teller a note that demanded money.

The FBI confirmed the Pink Lady Bandit struck again on Saturday, robbing a bank in Hamlet, North Carolina.

She is described as either a white or hispanic woman between 5'2" and 5'4" tall. She wore yoga pants, tank tops, a navy baseball hat in two of the robberies.

Doha Madani is a breaking news reporter for NBC News. 