FBI ups reward to $75,000 for suspect who placed pipe bombs during Capitol riot

Federal investigators are increasing the public reward for information that leads to the "location, arrest & conviction of the person(s) responsible for the pipe bombs found in DC on Jan. 6"

The reward, originally set at $50,000 one day after the pipe bombs were first discovered, is now $75,000, according to a tweet published Thursday by the FBI's Washington Field Office.

ADDITIONAL REWARD: @ATFWashington & #FBIWFO are now offering a reward of up to $75K for info about the person(s) responsible for the placement of suspected pipe bombs in DC on January 6th. Call 1800CALLFBI with info or submit to https://t.co/NNj84wkNJP. pic.twitter.com/f77EHkVNND — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 21, 2021

According to the notice, both the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are searching for at least one suspect who is responsible for placing suspected pipe bombs in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.

Between 1:00 and 1:15 p.m. on that date, law enforcement agencies received reports of two suspected pipe bombs, the notice said.

The two improvised explosive devices, which were defused by experts and did not detonate, were found outside the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee during the mayhem of the riot at the U.S. Capitol Building.