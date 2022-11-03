FBI warns of 'credible' and 'broad threat' to synagogues in New Jersey

The FBI in New Jersey said Thursday it is investigating a “credible” and “broad threat” to synagogues in the state, and the governor said law enforcement are working to protect houses of worship.

Officials with the Newark FBI announced the threat in a statement and told the public to stay alert.

“The FBI has received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in NJ. We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility," the statement said. "We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police.”

In a follow-up tweet, the FBI said, “We are taking a proactive measure with this warning while investigative processes are carried out.”

Two senior law enforcement officials told NBC News there is no indication of any specific plot to synagogues in New Jersey.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement his office has been in contact with the state attorney general’s office, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness and the FBI.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and are working with local law enforcement to ensure that all houses of worship are protected,” Murphy said.

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a statement Thursday his office has been in touch with federal partners and is also working with New Jersey State Police and law enforcement across the state to coordinate a response.

There will be increased patrols in certain areas of the state deemed vulnerable, Platkin said.

“Some of these patrols will be in marked vehicles and others will not — but please do not be alarmed if you observe an increase in police presence as we are taking these steps in an abundance of caution,” Platkin said in the statement.

“We also call upon New Jersey residents to be extra vigilant and if you see suspicious activity please report it to your local authorities without delay. We continue to work together to keep New Jersey safe, and let those who would bring harm to the residents of this State know that New Jersey will not be home to hate, intolerance or violence.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.