FCC wants to charge $225 to look into a consumer complaint

The Federal Communications Commission is voting Thursday on whether to charge consumers $225 to investigate complaints against broadband providers — a fee that is probably often higher than the amount in dispute.

The FCC fields tens of thousands of complaints a year from consumers about over billing, poor services and other problems in dealing with internet service providers.

Typically, it passes the complaints along to the companies involved, and only enforces judgment when it determines issues have not been sufficiently resolved.

Ajit Pai, chairman of the Republican-controlled FCC.

Now, though, the FCC wants to only follow up on disputes if consumers use a formal complaint process that comes with a $225 filing fee.

The proposal was expected to pass the four-member FCC on Thursday afternoon.

The lone Democrat on the Republican-controlled commission, Jessica Rosenworcel, called the proposal "bonkers."

“I believe we should be doing everything within our power to make it easier for consumers to file complaints and seek redress," she said in a statement Thursday. "This decision utterly fails that test. I dissent.”

Two House Democrats, Reps. Frank Pallone of New Jersey, the ranking member of the Commerce Committee, and Mike Doyle of Pennsylvania, ranking member of the Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, said the proposal ran counter to the FCC's mission of working for consumers.

In a letter to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, the two congressman wrote: "Creating a rule that directs FCC staff to simply pass consumers' informal complaints on to the company and then to advise consumers that they file a $225 formal complaint if not satisfied ignores the core mission of the FCC — working in the public interest."

They added: "We have all heard countless stories of consumers complaining to the FCC about waiting months to have an erroneous charge removed from their bill or for a refund for a service they never ordered or about accessibility services that are not working. Oftentimes these issues are corrected for consumers as a result of the FCC's advocacy on their behalf."

A spokesperson for Pai told Ars that the proposal does not change existing procedures for handling informal complaints, but simply aligns with longstanding FCC practices.