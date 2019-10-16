Breaking News Emails
Eleven New York City firefighters were taken to hospitals and one other person was injured after two fire trucks collided while responding to a call in Brooklyn on Tuesday night, officials said.
The 11 firefighters were transported to hospitals as a precaution after the fire engine and ladder truck collided just before 10 p.m. in Crown Heights. Any injury was minor, according to a spokesman for Fire Department of the City of New York, Firefighter Michael Parrella.
The civilian who was injured was thought to have been a pedestrian with injuries listed as minor, the New York City Police Department said.
The New York Daily News reported that the fire trucks crashed into at least two other cars and clipped a 68-year-old man.
The crash happened at the intersection of Rogers Avenue and Crown Street as firefighters were responding to a call of smoke in a building on Eastern Parkway, Parrella said.
Parrella said that an investigation into the accident is ongoing.