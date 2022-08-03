Fearing looters, Kentucky flood victims refuse to leave wrecked homes

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — First came the floods, then came the vultures.

Kentucky residents badly in need of food and fresh water after the eastern half of the state was inundated last week by epic floods were refusing Wednesday to leave their wrecked homes for fear of losing what little they have left to looters.

“It’s also sad because people have been coming from out of the area to be like vultures and loot,” said Zack Hall, a flood survivor who is also the tourism director for Knott County.

“People who do have a path out now feel like they have to suffer and sit in their house with no power to make sure no one gets into it,” Hall said. “My uncle, who is diabetic, is watching our entire family’s property to make sure nobody gets into them.”

And the looters are brazen, Hall said.

“People drive up to people’s yards, put things in their cars and drive away,” Hall said. “We are one of the lowest income areas in the country. People don’t have much, and what got washed away they lost and what they have left is taken.”

Many survivors are sitting tight instead of seeking help at the shelters local officials set up in the wake of the devastating storms last week that left at least 37 dead and hundreds more still unaccounted for, spread out over five counties.

Seventeen of those fatalities were reported in Knott County, and four of the dead are children from the same family, officials have said.

“A lot of people are going primitive,” Hall said. “They’re just sitting on their porch, hoping somebody’s coming to save them."

At least two counties have imposed curfews to prevent looting. In Breathitt County, members of the Kentucky National Guard are now patrolling the battered region, the county sheriff said Tuesday on Facebook.

“I have zero patience for crime,” Tracy Neice, mayor of the hard-hit city of Hindman, posted on the official Facebook page Sunday. “This is not a step that we wanted to take, but excessive looting has forced us to take any step that could prevent crime and protect your property.”

“If you are taking advantage of people in their time of need, you are sick. You will not hurt my people,” Neice added. “You just won’t.”