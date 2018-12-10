Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Farnoush Amiri

The "Fearless Girl" has found a permanent place to call home.

The bronzed statue and symbol of female empowerment, which was first installed in March 2017 across from Wall Street's "Charging Bull," was moved Monday to a new spot in front of the New York Stock Exchange in lower Manhattan.

"Now, instead of starring down the bull, she's going to be staring down all of business right here in the center and capital of business for America, here in New York City," Rep. Carolyn Malone, D-N.Y., said at an unveiling. The statue "started as a statement, and she completely changed it into a movement."

State Street Global Advisors, a Boston-based investment management company that owns the "Fearless Girl," unveiled the 4-foot sculpture of the young girl, leaning forward with hands on her hips, with the help of the New York Mayor's Office and City Council members.

"I'm still getting some goosebumps just looking at this," Cyrus Taraporevala, CEO of State Street, said at the ceremony. "It's really exciting being here to unveil 'Fearless Girl' at a new home where she can have an even bigger stage, where she can have an even bigger impact."

People stop to photograph the "Fearless Girl" statue in New York. An inscription at the base reads, "Know the power of women in leadership. She makes a difference." Mark Lennihan / AP

The statue was only supposed to stay for seven days at its first home at Bowling Green Park. But after an overwhelming public embrace of the statue, with tourists and locals flocking to take photos next to it, the mayor's office decided to extend the statue's permit.

"'Fearless Girl' means so [much] to many of us, regardless of our gender," Carmelyn Malalis, commissioner of the New York City Commission on Human Rights, said Monday. "She represents progress, potential and hope. But she also represents all of the women who fought for equity and equality before us."

Taraporevala said State Street decided to invest in this cause in order to bring light to gender inequity in corporate America.

"In 2017, one in four companies in the 3,000 largest companies in America still did not have a single woman on the board — not one — despite evidence that shows that is in their best, long-term interest," he added.

Since thestatue's installment, 301 of those companies have added a female director and 28 others have committed to doing so in the near future, said Taraporevala.

The "Fearless Girl" statue faces "Charging Bull" on Lower Broadway in New York. Mark Lennihan / AP

Betty Liu, the NYSE's newly appointed executive vice chairman, believes that even with this victory rise of women on company boards, the industry still has a long way to go in regard to gender parity in the workplace.

The statue "is a fearless addition to the neighborhood and will be a welcome companion, inspiration to the millions of people that walk through this thoroughfare every year," Liu said.

The "Charging Bull" is expected to join the "Fearless Girl" in front of the NYSE at a later date, according to the mayor's office.