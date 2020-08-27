Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Texas and Louisiana were still struggling to contain the pandemic as Hurricane Laura bore down on them, and now officials fear a new wave of COVID-19 infections will come in the wake of the massive storm.

But it will take time before they know for sure.

“We’re basically going to be blind for this week because we’ll have to discontinue much of our community-based testing,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said before the hurricane made landfall Thursday along the border of his state and Texas.

A sign referencing COVID-19 and Hurricane Laura in Galveston, Texas, on Aug. 26, 2020. Julio Cesar Chavez / Reuters

Edwards, who is a Democrat, said the state took pre-emptive measures to prevent the virus from spreading by placing storm refugees in hotels and motels rather than in crowded shelters.

“We really don’t want people using congregate shelters unless it is an absolute last resort,” Edwards said. “And by the way, when we use them, we’re going to make them as safe as they can be.”

In Texas, Gov. Gregg Abbott, a Republican, expressed the same concerns.

"Remember: Just because a hurricane is coming to Texas, does not mean COVID-19 either has or is going to leave Texas," he said at a news conference Tuesday. "COVID-19 is going to be in Texas throughout the course of the hurricane."

Laura made landfall not long after Vice President Mike Pence defended the much-criticized pandemic performance of the Trump administration at the Republican National Convention.

Darrell Pile, CEO of the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council, which coordinates emergency medical response in a 25-county region along the state's coast, said it will be up to Texans to make sure the pandemic doesn’t spread.

"Social distancing will be much more difficult for people who are evacuating," Pile told NBC News on Wednesday. "However, they can wear a mask. And they can do their best to minimize being too close to other people."

Before Laura arrived, scientists at Columbia University and the Union of Concerned Scientists warned that a large-scale hurricane evacuation could increase the chances of spreading the pandemic.

"Many of the country's most hurricane-prone states have recently experienced some of the highest COVID-19 growth rates in the nation," Kristy Dahl, a senior climate scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists and one of the co-authors of the study, warned. "In every scenario we analyzed, hurricane evacuations cause an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.”

Southern and Sun Belt states like Texas, Florida and Arizona experienced an explosion of new cases and deaths after they began reopening in May at the urging of President Donald Trump, over the objection of many public health experts and just as the pandemic was picking up steam in those areas.

Louisiana was slower to reopen, but it too saw a spike in new cases and deaths and currently has the highest number of confirmed cases per capita in the country with more than 145,000, according to the latest NBC News figures. It has also recorded 4,851 deaths.

Still, the number of new cases in Louisiana had declined measurably in the last two weeks after Edward shut down bars and imposed measures like a statewide mask mandate that many in the mostly conservative state objected to.

Texas had recorded 91,734 new COVID-19 cases and 2,779 deaths in just the last two weeks, the NBC News numbers show. And while it appears the state’s cases have plateaued as well, Texas was fourth in the nation with nearly 12,000 deaths and second only to California in total number of cases with 612,632 as of Thursday morning.

As of Thursday, the death toll in the United States was over 180,000 and the number of confirmed cases was fast approaching 6 million, NBC News figures show. Both numbers lead the world.

The U.S. now accounts for a little over a fifth of the more than 826,000 deaths and about a quarter of the more than 24 million confirmed cases around the globe.

