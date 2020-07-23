Federal charges filed against Chinese cancer researcher as U.S.-China tensions rise

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Federal prosecutors have charged a Chinese cancer researcher at the University of California, Davis, who they say lied about her ties to the Chinese military and Communist Party. The FBI believes she is evading arrest by staying at China's consulate in San Francisco.

In an affidavit for an arrest warrant recently unsealed by a federal judge, the FBI alleges that Tang Juan did not tell the truth when she sought a visa to come to the U.S. It comes amid worsening Washington-Beijing tensions, and follows the State Department's decision to order the closure of China’s consulate in Houston on Wednesday.

Photos accompanying the documents show Tang in military uniform prior to her move to the United States. Chinese officials did not immediately respond to news of the affidavit.

Federal prosecutors on Monday announced similar charges against Song Chen, a Stanford University researcher who they allege also lied about links to the Chinese military.

Prosecutors allege that Tang — who was issued a visa in November 2019, and arrived at San Francisco’s international airport in on December 27 — answered “no” to questions that asked if she had ever served in the military or been a member of the Communist Party. The affidavit presents evidence that Tang is in fact a member of China’s ruling Communist Party, and a serving member of the military.

It's estimated that there are close to 100 million communist party members in China.

Upon questioning by Federal agents in on June 20, the affidavit alleges that Tang denied having ever served in the military, but agents later found further photos resembling Tang in military uniform, as well as an application for state benefits where Tang listed her status as a Communist Party member. Following questioning, the FBI believes Tang traveled to the Chinese consulate in San Francisco, where they say she remains.

The U.S. has repeatedly claimed that China is involved in stealing American intellectual property, including medical research. China denies the allegations.

Confirming the ordered closure of the Houston consulate Wednesday, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said the U.S. was acting to "protect American intellectual property and Americans' private information."

On Tuesday, the Justice Department also announced an indictment charging two Chinese nationals— both in China — with hacking private companies, including those engaged in COVID-19 vaccine research.

Tensions between the two superpowers have been rising sharply in recent months with the two countries clashing over trade, Hong Kong, China’s claims on the South China Sea as well as human rights abuses against China’s ethnic Uighur population.

President Trump has further angered the Chinese by blaming the coronavirus pandemic on China, and frequently refers to COVID-19 as the "China virus" and "kung flu."