Federal prosecutors and the FBI launched a civil rights investigation into the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old boy last month in Washington, D.C., authorities said Wednesday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the probe after U.S. Park Police released videos showing the shooting that led to Dalaneo Martin's death.

“The loss of a life is always tragic but is especially heartbreaking when it involves a child,” the office said in a statement. “On Saturday, March 18th, 17-year-old Dalaneo Martin tragically died after a shooting involving the U.S. Park Police, and we recognize that the body-worn camera footage just released of his death is extremely upsetting. We extend our condolences to Mr. Martin’s family and friends.”

The statement continued: “In coordination with the FBI Washington Field Office, the United States Attorney’s Office has opened a civil rights investigation into the circumstances leading to Mr. Martin’s death. That investigation—which we are committed to conducting diligently and thoroughly—is ongoing. As this is an open matter, we are not able to provide additional comment or release further information at this time.”

Police on Tuesday released two body camera videos of the incident. The agency said in a statement the videos are "intended to help members of the community gain a better understanding of what occurred."

“This incident is still under investigation, and all statements in this briefing are based on the details we know at this point. We are committed to being transparent with our community, and it’s our priority to release this information and inform our community as soon as possible," police said.

Police said in an initial statement the incident occurred shortly before 9 a.m. after a U.S. Park Police sergeant and officer responded to a report of a stolen vehicle.

“While officers were attempting to detain the driver, the car fled from the scene with one USPP officer inside the car. A second officer, the USPP sergeant, was dragged by the fleeing car from outside the vehicle,” police said. “The USPP officer inside the car gave verbal commands for the driver to stop. After the driver did not comply, the USPP officer discharged their firearm. A male was pronounced dead on scene. A firearm was recovered inside the vehicle.”

Both officers were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their names and conditions have not been released.

The officers are on paid administrative leave during the investigation, which is standard procedure.

NBC News has reached out to the police union and the attorney for Martin's family for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.