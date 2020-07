Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A federal appeals court on Friday overturned the death sentence for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the Boston Marathon bomber.

Tsarnaev and his older brother Tamerlan detonated two homemade pressure cooker bombs at the marathon’s finish line on April 15, 2013, and then went into hiding, triggering a days-long manhunt that put all of New England on edge.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates