A federal judge on Tuesday blocked Alabama's near-total abortion ban that would have made it illegal for a doctor to perform or attempt an abortion during any stage of pregnancy.
"We just blocked Alabama's abortion ban," the American Civil Liberties Union said in a tweet. "With this federal court ruling, it's official: None of the state abortion bans passed earlier this year are in effect. Abortion remains legal in all 50 states."
Gov. Kay Ivey, a Republican, signed the bill into law in May, and it was set to take effect next month.
The near-total abortion ban bill was designed to challenge more than 40 years of federal abortion protections under Roe v. Wade.
The law, which would have called for a sentence of 10 years to life in prison for the abortion provider with no exceptions for rape or incest, was the strictest of several anti-abortion measures enacted this year.
Georgia, Missouri, Arkansas, Kentucky, Ohio and Utah also passed restrictive abortion bans as lawmakers in those states looking to challenge Roe v. Wade tried to take advantage of having new conservatives on the Supreme Court.
“Today’s decision recognizes this ban for what it is: a blatantly unconstitutional attack on the fundamental right to abortion. The Alabama ban, and the others like it, are the culmination of a nationwide strategy to push abortion out of reach," said Alexa Kolbi-Molinas, senior staff attorney for the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project.
"The ACLU will continue fighting for a future that safeguards people’s ability to get abortion care, upholds basic rights and justice, and respects our decision-making — no matter where we live and no matter how much money we make," she said.